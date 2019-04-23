There are many reasons to be a fan of Albee Layer: besides being a boundary-pushing big-wave chargers and one of the best aerial surfers in the game, he also brings a colorful bit of spice to a sometimes vanilla-bland surf industry. “Opinionated Passion”–a new 15-minute doc presented by Juneshine–takes a close look at the opinionated (sometimes controversial) multihyphenate and gives us a glimpse into the mind of one of the best surfers in the world. Layer’s known for making rouble-rousing comments on Instagram, but he doesn’t voice his opinions just to be inflammatory or provocative. As you’ll see in the video above, Layer does what he does–and says what he says–because he loves surfing and he’ll do the best he can to progress it forward, both in and out of the water.