Remember wipeout sections in surf videos? Those glorious few minutes when our surf heroes would show that they are mortal after all, and that even the best in the business find themselves on the receiving end of some merciless aquatic punishment? Yeah, those were the days. Turns out, Maui’s freakishly high-flying, hard-charging Albee Layer also gets nostalgic for the classic wipeout reel, and above he offers just over two minutes for slips, falls, dives, near-makes and massive misses. The aptly titled “Maximum Effort” reminds us that behind every monumental inversion stopped by Layer and his peers, there are plenty of crashes and burns. Press play and enjoy the havoc.