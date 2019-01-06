When it comes to barrel riding, Alejandro Moreda is a tube assassin. He sneaks stealthily under the doggy door of an end section a split-second before the lip rains down like a guillotine. He’ll also brazenly soul arch through the spit of a wide-open exit after maximizing under-the-lip time. As you’ll see in his barrel-heavy new edit, “Sicario,” Moreda takes an unflinching approach to consequential tubes as he points and shoots.

Also, Moreda’s new edit shows that Bauhaus and surfing pair quite well together. Hit play and watch the Puerto Rican pull-in.