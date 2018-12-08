Wouldn’t it be nice to escape your desk right now, in the middle of winter, to a warm-watered locale with wedging right-handers? The answer is yes, yes it would be. Luckily for Alessa Quizon, Laura Enever, and Flick Palmateer, their sweet sponsorships allow them to escape south of the California border any time they please, which is exactly what they did in the video above. Press play and enjoy a quick clip featuring the trio of women tearing into one fun-looking wedge.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.