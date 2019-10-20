“When you’re on day 10, and you’ve been on your quad for four hours seeing no surf, then you pop your tire on an antler…well, that’s a bummer,” recalls Alex Gray, dejected and discouraged in the Aleutian Islands after days of frozen flatness. “I was mentally exhausted. I could have left. I could have gone to Hawaii and done what hundreds of other surfers do every year. But that moment of staying changed my life…”

“That moment” Gray is referring to happened on day 11, when the swell finally showed, the wind suddenly cooperated and the crew stumbled into a righthand slab that looked more like Lance’s Right in Indonesia than anything you’d expect to find in Alaska. According to Gray—a surfer who’s made a living chasing the best swells around the world—it still stands as one of the most memorable sessions of his life. “It’s the most monumental thing I’ve done with surfing, and it encourages and motivates me to always go somewhere else…”

Click play above to watch this very good excerpt from “Coldwater Journal”, a film by director and cinematographer Ben Weiland, which documents Weiland’s longtime obsession with chasing perfect, uncrowded waves to some of the earth’s chilliest fringes.

Click here to download the full-film on iTunes.