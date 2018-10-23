Alex Knost and Justin Adams draw lines as original as the surf craft they ride in “Counter Balance,” a new edit from Jack Coleman featured above. From Knost’s installation of George Greenough’s Edge board rails on a self-shaped 7’1″ Bonzer, to Adams using all of his frame to bleed off speed on his 4’11” fish, the unconventional boards fly down the line on that right point somewhere South of the Border.