Hawaiian Alex Pendleton hops in a tubing Indo time-machine and goes back in time 15 years

What was your favorite part of surf videos circa 15 years ago? The soundtracks? The skits? the ladies? Hawaiian Alex Pendleton digs it all and tossed those essential elements of the era into his very hollow new edit, “Wet Dreams.”

Watch Pendleton pack bombing tubes at Indo standouts during the monumental swell last month and go fishing on a fun little wave at home.