While Alex “Superwolf” Villalobos isn’t a shaper like the majority of people we showcase with this video series, the 45-year-old Florida native is world-class craftsman nonetheless. Villalobos has been in the industry for the past twenty years and has earned a reputation as being one of the best glassers in the business-known mainly for the beautiful color resin work he applies to boards. If you’ve seen a brightly colored fish or a rainbow-striped twin fin floating around any Southern California lineup, there’s a chance it might be the talented handy work of Villalobos.

Press play on the video above to follow Villalobos as he gives us a tour through his factory and to find out what inspires one of the best resin artists in the business.