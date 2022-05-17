All The Box Action You Missed While the West Oz Event Was On

If we’re lucky, the ‘CT event in West Oz will sometimes run at the Box. And the roster of competitors never fails to put on an absolute tube-stuffing show for the masses. But this year all eyes were trained at Main Break, where another type of will-they-won’t-they-make-the-cut drama unfolded. Still, in between heats, guys like Jordy Smith, Jack Robinson and more couldn’t help themselves and moseyed on over to the Box for some tube time in front of the Red Bull cameras. Click in to watch the sideshow to the main event.