This COVID-19 is no joke. At the moment the world is, for all intents and purposes, temporarily closed. Stay inside, wash your hands, avoid large groups, etc. etc. By now we all know the drill. But what happens when the surf is absolutely pumping? If you live in Italy, France or Spain you’re on government-mandated lockdown, and in some cases risk a fine and/or jail time for attempting to go surfing. But in Australia (at least as of today), social distancing and self-quarantine is the recommendation, not the rule. So, when a 6-foot cyclone swell spun up off the coast and unloaded behind the rocks at Snapper the other day, locals (and would-be ‘CT competitors), left their homes in droves. Watch Mick Fanning, Leo Fioravanti, Mikey Wright (and hundreds of their “friends”) absolutely fail at self-quarantine.