Freezing, expensive to score and almost impossible to accurately forecast, Alaska is and always will be one of surfing’s most extreme frontiers. Director and cinematographer Ben Weiland knows, as he’s traveled there for surf more times than most, documenting plenty of scores and skunks alike. Here, Weiland trains his lens on Anna Ehrgott and Nole Cossart, who find themselves surfing dreamy conditions in the kind of beautiful isolation that keeps coldwater surfers coming back for more. It’s all part of Weiland's latest film, "Coldwater Journal", which documents his longtime obsession with chasing perfect, uncrowded waves to some of the earth's chilliest fringes, and documents Weiland’s journey with fellow coldwater connoisseurs Alex Gray, Dane Gudauskas, Timmy Reyes, Sam Hammer, Cyrus Sutton, Keith Malloy and more. From the bear-infested shores of Russia, to the storm-ravaged coasts of the Aleutian Islands, “Coldwater Journal” chronicles a different kind of surf travel, and celebrates the spirit of true explorers.

