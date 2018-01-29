Filmmaker Perry Gershkow’s new short, “Always More,” is an unseen B-sides edit leftover from his beautiful full-length “Just for Kicks.” Watch the original cast not only shred cold-water wedges but also draw smooth lines down long points on alternative craft. The surfing of Noah Wegrich, Nate Tyler, Torren Martyn and Mitch Coleborn captured in 4K at idyllic locales should be plenty to get you fired up for your next session. And if you want more, feel free to treat yourself to another viewing of “Just for Kicks” here.