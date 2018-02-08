Amp Sessions: Backdoor featuring JJF, Makua and Friends

Over the past week, south winds blew Backdoor and Pipe into sizeable, flawlessly groomed peaks, creating the perfect playground for some of the North Shore’s best chargers. Thankfully we had filmer Mikey Mallalieu there to capture some of the action, a good chunk of which was put together for our latest Amp Sessions edit, featured above. Press play and watch guys like John Florence, Makua Rothman and more knife maxing Backdoor and hawk-eye the end bowl with supreme patience. Overall, it was the best 72-hour window Pipeline and Backdoor have seen this winter.