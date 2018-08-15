Indonesia got absolutely lit up last month by the largest swell on record to ever be drawn to that zone of pure wave-magnetism. While Nias bore the brunt of both the swell and the well-deserved attention that came with it, the long left tubes of Padang Padang and Desert Point got fair pieces of the action too. Watch above as locals and pros pull into big barrels at two of Indo’s most famed waves in the latest Amp Sessions.

Featuring Jack Robinson, Chris Ward, Mustofa Jeksen, Nyoman “Blacky” Satria, Nathan White, Mega Semadhi, Bruno Santos, Felipe Cesarano, Ian Consenza, Leandro Keesse, Sebastian Correa and more.