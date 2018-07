Griffin Colapinto, The Brothers Gudauskas and more shred J-Bay's famed walls with nothing on the line

When heats were off and shark cameos were on, some incredible ripping went down at J-Bay’s famed walls during freesurfs at the Corona J-Bay Open. Watch Tanner, Pat and Dane Gudauskas, Mikey February, Griffin Colapinto, Kanoa Igarashi, Leo Fioravanti and more absolutely tear up J-Bay in the latest “Amp Sessions.”

Filmed by Jimmicane.