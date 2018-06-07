Keramas provided the juiciest of waves and surfers provided the progressivist of performances, adding up to one hell of a surf contest during the Corona Bali Pro. The only downside to the event was that it had to end. If you’re still craving more from the world’s best in Bali–and can’t wait for Ulus to get going–then check out all the action that went down during the free surfs during the event in the Amp Sessions above and the photo gallery below.

Featuring Michel Bourez, Thomas Hermes, Keanu Asing, Zeke Lau, Jordy Smith, Maichael February, Italo Ferreira, Adriano de Souza, Gabriel Medina, Jesse Mendes, Silvana Lima, Coco Ho, Carissa Moore and Sally Fitzgibbons