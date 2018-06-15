The Gudauskas Brothers and more score Lowers and beyond as the first south swell of the summer pulsed

Last week, the first south swell of the summer hit Southern California, seemingly lighting up everywhere along the crowded coastlines. But no spot wears a south swell better than Lowers, and locals like Pat, Dane and Tanner Gudauskas, Nate Yeomans, Luke Davis, Hawaiian Kekoa Bacalso and more were on it. Press play above to watch Trestles and other waves in the South Orange County zone turn on.