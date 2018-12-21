All the action from the biggest swell to hit Mavericks so far this winter

For a long time it was assumed that Mavericks pioneer Jeff Clark surfed California’s premier big wave spot all by himself for 15 years because he was really good at keeping it a secret. In reality, Clark said that it took him nearly a decade and a half for him to find someone crazy enough to paddle out there with him. As seen in the Mavericks “Amp Sessions” above, all it takes now is a big purple blob to appear in the North Pacific, and like moths to a flame, the gnarliest big wave surfers from around the world are summoned to Half Moon Bay.

Hit play on the latest Amp Sessions above to watch the world’s hardest chargers tango with Mavericks during the biggest swell to light it up so far this winter.

Featuring Wilem Banks, Kai Lenny, Anthony Tashnick, Eli Olson, Grant "Twiggy" Baker, Luca Padua, Jamie Mitchell, Tom Lowe, Nathan Florence, Torrey Meister, Nic Von Rupp, Peter Mel and more.

Filmed and edited by Kyle Buthman

