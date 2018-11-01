Creed McTaggart, Ellis Ericson and Wade Goodall are three of Australia’s surfers who are known for an aberrant approach to surfing. Whether it’s Creed’s devil-may-care lines, Goodall’s techy airs or Ericson’s unconventional craft, put the trio on a fun-sized sand-bottomed peeler and an organic expression session is bound to go down. Watch the surfers trade off waves at a crystal blue, New South Wales peeler in the latest “Amp Sessions,” above.

Filmed by Jack Coleman.

