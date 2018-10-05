That little kink in Balboa Peninsula’s coastline known as Newport Point sure does love steep angled hurricane swells from the south. Hurricane Rosa turned the sand-bottomed tube machine on for some of the best conditions seen since 2014’s monumental Hurricane Marie swell. Though not as big as Marie, the tubes were just as packable and Joel Tudor, Ryan Burch and slew of Newport locals didn’t hesitate to pull in.

Of course no south swell highlight reel of firing Newport would be complete without a cameo of the Dirty ol’ Wedge. Enjoy a few clips of some makes and breaks from Newport’s infamous shorebreak slammer in the Amp Sessions above too.

Filmed by Jack Coleman, Benjamin Ginsberg and Alex Kilauno.