Ocean Beach, San Francisco isn’t always punch-packing, do-or-die barrels with rips that turn arms into insta-noodles. As seen in the latest “Amp Sessions” above, Kevin Schulz and Matt McCabe score a more playful side of the infamous washing machine, hit play to watch the duo’s punt-a-thon.

Filmed by Blake Michel.

Edited by Myles Messinetti.

