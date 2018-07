Last week’s incredible run of south swell had Orange County beaches pumping. San Clemente locals Nate Yoemans, the Gudauskas brothers and more laid down some power carves at Trestles. Women’s ‘CT goofyfooters Carolina Marks and Tatiana Weston-Webb tore into Lowers’ left. Those in the draw for the VANS US Open of Surfing warmed up on some punchy Huntington pier bowls–all in the latest Amp Sessions.

Filmed and Edited by Alex Kilauano.