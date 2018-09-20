Puerto Escondido turned on last week, attracting plenty of local and visiting tube hunters willing to hurl themselves over the edge of its notoriously shifty XL walls. In the latest Amp Sessions above, watch some chargers pull out in a haze of Mexican Pipeline spit and others, who get their guns pulled right out from underneath their power-stanced feet.

Featuring Nathan Florence, Coco Nogales, Gabriel SodrÃ©, Bianca Valenti, Eric De Souza, Lucas Silveira, Jojo Roper and more.

Filmed by Jaciel Santiago.

