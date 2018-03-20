Amp Sessions: Cyclone Linda

While Cyclone Linda was pumping during the Quiksilver Pro’s final at Kirra, small crews of surfers dispersed along the Coolie coast. Others ventured elsewhere in search of wide open sandbanks that they could make their own. Ethan Ewing, Soli Bailey, Josh Kerr, and guest Sebastian Zietz were lucky enough to find what they were looking for; some well overhead tubes that will be forever ingrained in their memory. Enjoy our latest Amp Sessions, filmed and edited by Mikey Mallalieu.