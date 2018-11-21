It’s that time of year when each winter storm that steamrolls through New Jersey transforms its sand-bottomed beaches into an icy barrel playground. And Winter Storm Avery did exactly that earlier this week. Hit play to watch Garden State barrel fixture Mike Gleason, along with fellow East Coast tube hounds, Sam Hammer, Logan Kamen, Andrew Gesler, Balaram Stack, Brendan Tighe and Pat Schmidt, pull into some punchy dredgers in the “Amp Sessions” above.

