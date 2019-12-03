“Getting Better At Canada”, an 11-minute film featuring pro surfer Hanna Scott and her friends exploring Vancouver Island’s outer fringes by boat, is about finding comfort in uncomfortable places, something Scott said she struggled with when she was young, despite growing up in one of the most beautiful regions on earth.
“I always enjoyed going to wild places when I was younger, but then I was also quite cold and miserable,” Scott laughs in the film. “But the more I do it now, the more I realize all those small little things — like being cold or wet — are just tiny little details that are temporary, and there are so many other parts of it that are equally as special as the surfing, so now it’s [adventuring] for all of that.”
Click play to watch Scott and friends camp, surf and fish their way through the far outskirts of the beautiful Pacific Northwest.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Snapshots From the Epicenter of North Shore Surfing
A visual tour of the Volcom House through the lens of Ryan "Chachi" Craig
Meet the Slab Slayer Who Sleeps at the Foot of Shipstern Bluff
Does it get any more core than that?
Six Moments of Perfect Surfing, As Seen in Our Style Issue
Everything in its right place
Nazare Jet Ski Rescue Seems to Defy Laws of Nature
Lucas Chumbo and Ian Cosenza somehow escape after being swallowed by a wall of water
Kerby Brown Defies Death at This Demented-Looking Left
The hard-charging hellman dances with one of Oz’s heaviest slabs
Kai Lenny Is Making Flips in Big Waves a Thing
And more radical performances from the last run of swell to hit the Aloha State
Move Over Wavejet, There's a New Completely Ridiculous Surf Technology in Town
Meet the Boost Fin, the next phase of man's decades-old quest to motorize surfboards
Introducing Battle of the Vlogs
Vote for the one vlog to rule them all at Surfer Awards
This Playful Slab Makes Coldwater Surfing Actually Look Inviting
Well worth the extra rubber
Will Inflatable Artificial Reefs Turn Lackluster Beaches into Pumping Peaks?
The “Airwave” will soon be making its debut in West Oz
Meet the Man Bodysurfing Massive Nazare
Brazilian Kalani Lattanzi charges Praia do Norte with just a pair of flippers
The Steeziest Performances of the Year
Counting down the Best Style nominees for the 2019 Surfer Awards
Why Iconic Waves Aren't All They're Cracked Up to Be
If you actually want to surf them, that is
Nazare Awakes, Seems Very Angry About It
Watch a handful of big-wave surfers survive opening day at the terrifying break
The Best Tube Rides of the Year
Steep, deep and nominated for the 2019 Surfer Awards
WSL Adds G-Land As a Stop to the 2020 Championship Tour Schedule
Keramas gets the axe, the Freshwater Pro somehow remains
Slater Says, “There Will Be a Few Really Great Surfers Left Out” of the 2020 Olympics
The GOAT expresses concerns about Olympic qualification, Fukushima radiation and more
The 2019 North Shore Season Got Off to a Damn Good Start
Feast your eyes on some of the best waves ridden during opening day of Pipe this week
Yesterday Was Controlled Chaos at Maxing Teahupo'o
After the Tahiti Pro trials were called off, 15-foot tow bombs ruled the day
This All-Female Surf Club is Shifting the Paradigm in Sri Lankan Surf Culture
In Arugam Bay, strong-minded local women are creating a space for themselves in the lineup where they were previously unwelcome
Southern California
Photo: Bryce Lowe-White
Sound off in the comments below!