“Getting Better At Canada”, an 11-minute film featuring pro surfer Hanna Scott and her friends exploring Vancouver Island’s outer fringes by boat, is about finding comfort in uncomfortable places, something Scott said she struggled with when she was young, despite growing up in one of the most beautiful regions on earth.

“I always enjoyed going to wild places when I was younger, but then I was also quite cold and miserable,” Scott laughs in the film. “But the more I do it now, the more I realize all those small little things — like being cold or wet — are just tiny little details that are temporary, and there are so many other parts of it that are equally as special as the surfing, so now it’s [adventuring] for all of that.”

Click play to watch Scott and friends camp, surf and fish their way through the far outskirts of the beautiful Pacific Northwest.