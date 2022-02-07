The GOAT Kelly Slater and Local Moana Jones Wong Just Made History at Pipe

If you’re a fan of competitive surfing, you likely didn’t miss all the historical action that went down at Pipe over the weekend. The waves were absolutely pumping, the North Shore was packed with spectators and one woman and one GOAT (an almost 50 year old one, to be exact) filled up another page in the history of surfing. Local charger and bar setter Moana Jones Wong took home the win (as a wildcard nonetheless) over Carissa Moore on the inaugural women’s side of the Billabong Pro Pipeline draw and, of course, 11 World Champ Kelly Slater secured yet another win out at the famed reef break with a performance that brought some surf fans to tears.

Watch the replays of the historic event above and below and stay tuned for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, which starts in just three days’ time.