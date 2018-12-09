Koa Rothman spends a lot (and I mean a lot) of time tucked inside big blue drainers around the world–be it in Tahiti, Indonesia or Fiji. But around this time of year, Rothman makes sure to stay close to home–mainly for those epic bombing west swells, but also to be present for things like the Eddie Aikau Opening Ceremony, which he participated in last week. He also makes time to volunteer with the Mauli Ola Foundation and to participate in local beach cleanups. Press play and enjoy the latest “This is Livin'”.

