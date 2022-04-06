An Inside Look at the Biggest Jaws Paddle Swell This Winter

The 2021-2022 Hawaiian winter season didn’t see a copious amount of XXL swells on par with say, an El Nino year. But it did produce a few days at Jaws to remember–one of them being documented above by Maui local Ian Walsh and his crew. As you’ll see when you press play, guys like Walsh and Kai Lenny have their massive-paddle-day routines locked and loaded, so when purple-ish blobs pop up on the charts, they’re ready to rock. Hit play to get a from-the-channel peek at what a massive Peahi swell looks like and don’t miss Walsh’s almost make that unfortunately ended in one violent-looking smackdown.