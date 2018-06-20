Tubes and Time Travel in the Caribbean

From the mid-century aesthetics of the art direction to the use of The Chordettes’ 1954 jingle, “Mr. Sandman,” Luke Davis’ new edit, “Bring us a Dream,” is putting out some serious “Back to the Future” vibes. The song may cue up perfectly with draining tubes, but it also soundtracked a dazed Marty McFly stumbling around a 1950s Hill Valley, and if you stare at it long enough, Davis’ pink, sub six-foot thruster starts to look like the Barbie hoverboard McFly commandeers while fleeing a hyper-aggressive descendent of Biff Tannen. Davis isn’t trying to escape a jockish bully across multiple timelines, but he does well getting out of the maw of a few thick-lipped barrels in 2018.