Kolohe Andino has always been a talented surfer, but he seems to have clicked into another gear entirely recently. The San Clemente prodigy turned World Tour surfer has looked at times lost at sea competing against the best of the jersey-clad class, but this season Kolohe has returned to competition with all the momentum in the world. Even before his second-place (what many argue should have been first) finish at the Quik Pro last week, Kolohe let everyone know where his surfing was at this year with the banger of an edit “HOME-ish”. The short above, shot and edited by the talented Perry Gershkow, consists of many of the stellar rides we saw in “HOME-ish”, shown from novel angles in stark black and white, cued up to a classic bit of Lou Reed.