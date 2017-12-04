If you’re not familiar with the name, Andrew Jacobson is 6 foot 5 inches of lanky talent hailing from the Malibu area. He charges, pulls in deep and flings himself above the lip–all with loads of style. The 22-year-old reps a VISSLA sticker, but in-between strike missions to places like Namibia and Tahiti, Jacobson works as an LA County lifeguard–just like his father and brother. Press play and watch the LA-born-and-bred goofyfoot score some of the best lefthanders around the world.