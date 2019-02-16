First of all, we should start by warning you that the video above is not for the faint of heart. There’s some blood, some descriptions of misaligned appendages and an all-too-relatable image of a surfer being pitched by the lip, but landing in an unusually awful fashion. It all started when the talented goofyfooter found himself in Fiji during an all-time run of surf, during which he racked up copious tube time at the region’s crown jewel, Cloudbreak. But an attempted takeoff on the wrong part of the reef was all it took to rip that postcard perfection to pieces. Luckily, Jacobson is already on the mend with both knees pointing in the correct direction, and he’s already plotting his next strike mission.