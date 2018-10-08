The Orange County log maestro gets candid about his heritage, van and influences

Orange County based log maestro, Andy Nieblas, is currently in a complicated relationship with Gabby–his gold, fourth generation, Ford Econoline conversion van. SURFER recently gleaned this awesome fact, and several more, after sitting Nieblas down in front of a camera to learn more about the man behind the mind blowing traditional-logging lines.

Hit play on the video above to watch Nieblas defy the laws of hydrodynamics with his fancy footwork, share his innate connection to the waves he surfs everyday and more.

For an interview with Nieblas that recently ran in SURFER Magazine, click here.

To watch Nieblas navigate some “Disneyland” traffic, click here.

Filmed by Andrea Coleman.