Another Edit From Surfing's Most Talented Brother-Sister Duo

Without a doubt, Coco and Mason Ho are two of the most entertaining siblings to watch surf, no matter which lineup they’re tearing apart. They’ve got style and originality–and a clear knack for tube-riding–coursing through their veins. In Mason’s most recent Ho & Pringle production, the North Shore sibs paddle out at Rocky Point and put on a performance that would make papa Mike proud. Hit play to enjoy a ripping family affair.