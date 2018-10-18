When Surfer Magazine (then, The Surfer) released the second issue of its third volume in the summer of '62, it was greeted by a growing, surf-obsessed audience, but one still yet unfamiliar with the much with vast expanse of rideable waves out there in the world-at-large.

The Letters to the Editor section includes mostly fawning missives from waveriders praising the expanded editorial content (12 new pages in the previous issue!), and a few notes lamenting the character of the burgeoning crowds that would--save for the dated vernacular ("Gremmies" and "Ho-dads"), read like a complaint about our current state of surfdom.

As there was much terrain, yet to cover (known and unknown), Vol. 2 Issue 3 features a detailed illustrated map of South Bay surf spots, a short primer on North Steyne, and a feature on Maui, describing its uncrowded lineups, diverse setups, including a premier "Malibu-like" (huh?) point, called Honolua Bay.

There's also Murph the Surf joining the Marines, as well as a treatise on women in surfing that, anachronisms aside--terms like skill "the weaker sex" and references to women "following their boyfriends into the water" litter the short commentary--seems fairly progressive for 1962.

Check out the whole issue above in our latest installment of The Archives.