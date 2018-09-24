Two Portuguese surfers strike to a mysto hollow-point in "Wish You Were Here: Point Perfection"

“The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” is how filmmaker Diogo d’Orey describes the mysto, fickle righthand point that he and surfer Antonio Silva recently scored on a strike mission. The wave immediately conjures up mental comparisons to an inverse Skeleton Bay. Or even more recently, the hollow right-handed sandblaster Mick Fanning refers to as, “The Snake.”

“For what I know, Mick Fanning’s wave is Snapper Rocks,” d’Orey smugly answers when asked if the wave is the same as Fanning’s. “I don’t know if it’s the same wave. I’m sure it’s not Snapper Rocks.”

It’s definitely not Kirra, J-bay or Salina Cruz either, but is it the best right in the world? Hit play to watch “Wish You Were Here: Point Perfection” and you be the judge.

