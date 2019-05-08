Tanner Gudauskas ain’t exactly hurting for new surfboards—he’s got plenty of quality craft at his fingertips thanks to longtime sponsor Channel Islands. But that doesn’t mean that he’s above occasionally putting on a hardhat and headlamp to go spelunking in the depths of Craigslist. Like many of us unsponsored board enthusiasts, Tanner gets excited by surfboards that are just a little different, a little weirder, than his modern high-performance shred blades. In this particular instance, Tanner found himself a discontinued C.I. model called the Sashimi, which he immediately took down the Lowers and slid around some playful pockets.

One man's trash is another man's shred sled, as they say

