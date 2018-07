With as much time as this dude spends in perfect tropical reef passes, the headline should really read, “Asher Pacey Owns a Wetsuit!” Watch the twin-fin devotee swap the remote and warm-water tubes for some Icelandic right points in “The Fjordman.” Pacey threads and slashes picturesque Nordic isle waves on a board with a tail that looks like something Bruce Wayne would shape if the Dark Knight were to take up a planer.

Filmed and directed by Ryan Mattick.