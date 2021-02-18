Asher Pacey Makes This Moroccan Point Look More Than Inviting

While filming for the forthcoming Snapt4 film, steezy regular-foot Asher Pacey took a little surfy vacay along the Moroccan coast to test out a few new Album shapes. The above is a three-and-a-half-minute highlight reel of Pacey’s North African jaunt and is just a bite-sized taste of what you’ll see when Snapt4 drops this summer.

For more outtakes from Snapt 4–featuring the likes of Jack Robbo, Parker Coffin and more–click here.

Are These Really Jack Robinson’s “B-Clips” for Snapt 4? Are These Really Jack Robinson’s “B-Clips” for Snapt 4? If these are Robbo’s throwaways, we can’t wait to see what makes the film

