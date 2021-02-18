Asher Pacey Makes This Moroccan Point Look More Than Inviting

While filming for the forthcoming Snapt4 film, steezy regular-foot Asher Pacey took a little surfy vacay along the Moroccan coast to test out a few new Album shapes. The above is a three-and-a-half-minute highlight reel of Pacey’s North African jaunt and is just a bite-sized taste of what you’ll see when Snapt4 drops this summer.

