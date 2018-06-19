Twin-fin aficionado Asher Pacey is usually gliding through a remote, tropical tube in his edits, but even the most feral surfers have to crawl out of the bush occasionally. In Pacey’s case, R&D on some new fins brought him back to civilization and into one of the most crowded lineups in the word--Snapper Rocks. Despite the crowd, Pacey still manages to score enough waves at the Superbank to string together a solid edit in just 48 hours.