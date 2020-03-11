Warm water, head-high waves, a chunky twin-fin and a peeling point setup — can that combination be beat? Science has proven that no, it certainly cannot. The above edit shows Asher Pacey living it up down in Mainland Mexico, ripping the bag out of the kind of perfectly-playful surf that fuels the surf fantasies of everyday plebs like you and me. It’s the kind of low risk, high reward surfing that causes one to compulsively open a new tab and start scanning those Volaris fares. It’d be a crime not to, really.