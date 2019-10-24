Just north of Angourie, on Australia’s east coast, the Clarence River spills into the ocean between Iluka and Yamba, with surf spots on both sides of the rivermouth benefiting from its constant flow of sand and sediment.

Now, that flow is in danger.

“There’s a small, but very powerful group of mining industry cats, trying to come to the headwaters of the Clarence River, and mine it,” says Dave Rastovich, in the short film playing above. “And, also, potentially to dam it.”

If these people get their way, the Clarence River—one of the healthiest on the north coast—could be polluted and filled with copper run-off, which in turn puts the Clarence’s agri-food industry (a half-billon dollar annual business) in jeopardy. And if it does get dammed? All bets are off on what happens to the waves and water quality in the surrounding areas. When we reached out to Rastovich to ask how, specifically, these plans might affect the waves in Yamba and Ilkua, this is what he had to say:

“Any manipulation of the rivers in our region directly alters the sand flow that creates the waves that we live for and world travelers flock to. The Northern Rivers Region—which includes Angourie, Lennox, Byron, and the Gold Coast, could be called the heartland of Australian surfing, because of wave and water quality. Any mining or damming will absolutely risk these thriving communities and ecosystems.”

So whether you live in OZ, the States, or somewhere far beyond, you can help the Clarence River and the NSW surfing community. Help is truly needed. This cause only goes to Parliament with 10,000 signatures.

Click here to download, print and sign the petition and send it over to Oz.

“Yes, it’s a bit of a hassle,” says filmmaker Nathan Oldfield, regarding the petition. “But an entire river ecosystem depends on all of us.”