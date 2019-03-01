If the surf vids coming from the continent are any indication, Australia has become the epicenter of raucous good times in the surf world over the past few years. “Scary Good”, “Surf Cassette 2”, “Drag 2: Fully Ripped” and “Fun Boys” are jam-packed with not only A-grade surfing from some of the most talented freesurfers in the world, but also with tinny-fueled hilarity and absurd visual jokes.

The video above is a precursor to “Fun Boys 2”, by cinematographer Harry Triglone, and it is in much the same vein as its predecessor. The first section was filmed over the last month, including last week’s otherworldly run of surf amid Cyclone Oma, and features the likes of Creed McTaggart, Ozzy Wright, Shaun Manners, Josh Sleep, Wade Goodall, Luke Stedman, Mikey Wright, Taj Burrow, Tim McDonald, Joel Paxton and Stephen Sleep.

Press play on the video above to watch the “Fun Boys” latest antics, and head over to www.funboys.org for some equally-entertaining merch.