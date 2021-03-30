Last year, while the Tour was on pause due to COVID-19, Ryan Callinan spent the majority of his time mozying around his home coast in Australia. With more than enough waves in his backyard to keep him busy during the downtime, R-Cal collected ample footage for his new film “Just For Now”, playing above. For a lesson in top-notch backside tube-riding and 15 minutes of flawless home-coast shredding, hit play above.

