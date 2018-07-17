SURFER dug deep into Jason Baffa’s film archives for the newest episode of “Lost Reels” and dusted off some late 90’s Super 8mm footage of Jimmy Gamboa, Joel Tudor, Daize Shayne Goodwin and more style out at summer's premier logging wave; Malibu.

Check out Tudor and Gamboa’s shared peeler at 2:36 where the two noseride through each others’ tracks. 1960 or 1999? Some surfing never goes out of style, and traditional longboarding at Malibu, shot on a Super 8, transcends decades.

“Lost Reels” is presented by Ziobaffa Organic Wines.