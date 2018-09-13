Would you rather get tubed in New York, Hawaii or Ireland? Maybe Stack's new edit will help you decide

You know the old saying, “You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy”? Well the same goes with New York City’s Balaram Stack, you can take him away from Rockaway Beach’s freezing-cold, brown, tubes and send him out in warm and blue Pipeline, and he’s still going to get barreled while wearing a black hoodie.

Stack also tangos with some Emerald Isle slabs in his new 10-minute barrel fest, “Cake.” Despite the beatdowns, Stack seems hooked on the Irish monsters and hopes to return.