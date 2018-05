18 year-old Hawaiian Barron Mamiya shows off his futuristic style and versatile bag of tricks in “Spaceland” from Varial Surf Technology. From his air drops into heaving North Shore pits to his quick-whipped backflips, Mamiya is as well-roundededly progressive as they come. He’s also got contest game and is currently ranked #10 on the ‘QS. The ‘CT will see you soon, Mamiya.

Filmed, edited and composed by Gabriel Caswall.