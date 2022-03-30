Beau Cram Has Entered the Cramverse

Beau Cram–son of the legendary Richard “King of the Cutback” Cram–created a world for himself that allows him to travel around his home coast chasing Australia’s best waves. Working as a carpenter, Cram has the freedom to pick up jobs wherever he pleases, often in the vicinity of bottomless slabs or rifling points. In his and cinematographer Tom Pearsall’s new film, “Enter the Cramverse”, the curly-headed chippy is seen around West Oz, posted up inside draining tubes on all types of surf craft (definitely don’t miss the finless section). Hit play to watch the alt-craft ripper get frictionless and experiment with his boards and his freedom.