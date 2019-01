Single fins aren’t just for gliding down the line “stylishly,” and Beau Foster reminds us of that in his edit from Birdwell above by decimating a few lips on just the one fin. Foster also jumps on a thruster for some ripping of the more traditional variety, all with a smooth finesse. Perhaps because he rides a single sometimes.

